WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers save a choking toddler

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Two Beloit police officers are being called heroes after saving a choking toddler's life.
Body camera footage captured the entire incident.
Officer Anthony Love said he was responding to a routine traffic call when a language barrier prompted him to call for back up.
"He advised he'd come over and help me out the best he can," Love said.
Moments after the second officer arrived on scene, a woman came running down the block holding a two-year-old girl.
She can be heard yelling 'Help me! Help me! Please help me!' as she makes her way to the officers.
"She was hysterical," Love recalled. "That's when I saw she had a toddler in her arms and immediately, Richardson ran over to her."
The child wasn't breathing and appeared to be choking. Officer Antonio Richardson began live-saving measures until the toddler spit up.
"After another minute, she began to start breathing and it gradually got louder until she started to scream and cry," Richardson explained.
While most people don't typically like the sound of a screaming baby, in this case, it was music to his ears because the toddler was going to be okay.
"Definitely a sigh of relief because no one ever wants to see anybody die, especially innocent young children," he added.
Richardson said he's a father of two and this incident hit close to home.
"I was going to do anything and everything in my will to bring her back because that's what I would do from home kids," Richardson said.
Community support rolled in, and some called the pair heroes for their actions that night.
"I couldn't have done it without you," Richardson said to Love.
"And I couldn't have done it without you," Love replied.
Both officers encourage parents or anyone working with children to learn CPR.
They also want to thank the community for all the support.