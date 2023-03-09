WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers save a choking toddler

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&