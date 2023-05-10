 Skip to main content
WATCH: Full video released of stolen car chase near Poynette

  Updated
DEKORRA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) -- Officials at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office released the full video of two suspects leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car near Poynette

In the dashcam video, the suspects attempt to elude Deputy Travis Lange by driving through fields, yards and stop signs. According to court documents and the dashcam video, the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph. 

The whole chase lasts about five minutes before the two suspects' vehicle breaks down after plowing through a front yard and into a ditch. Deputy Lange can be seen in the video pinning the vehicle in the roadway to prevent another escape before getting out and holding the two occupants at gunpoint. 

"Keep your hands up!" Lange is heard saying. "I need for you to get out of the car and on the ground!"

The driver, Cody Forsythe Murdock, 29, eventually gets out and surrenders. 

The passenger, Paula Jean McGowen, 34, is arrested, too. 

Both were taken to the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges including felony eluding, recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.