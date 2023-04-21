WATCH: Janesville woman catches suspects trying to burglarize her home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are trying to track down at least three people who tried to break into a house in Janesville in broad daylight.

Home security camera footage shows two of the suspects walking around the side of the house before police said they tried to get in the back door.

The homeowner Teresa Nguyen said she was home the entire time.

"A young woman came to my door, ringing the doorbell repeatedly and banging on the door," Nguyen remembered. "It just seemed a little aggressive."

Nguyen checked her cameras and waited for the woman to leave.

"About 30 minutes later or so, I noticed another vehicle out front: blue, tinted windows, four door," she said.

Nguyen remembered thinking it was odd and most likely connected to the woman there before.

She said she was on the phone with her neighbor at the time but hung up to get a better look.

"These two big guys got out and I started taking photos of them as they approached my house," she said.

They walked around to the back and she realized something wasn't right. She quickly dialed 911.

"They started using a crowbar to try to break into my patio door," Nguyen explained. "I wasn't gonna let that happen."

Worried they might get in, she made a bold choice.

"I approached them and they jumped. They were completely startled. They really thought no one was home so they ran away."

Janesville police said the day after the group tried breaking into Nguyen's home, a similar group in the same blue Nissan tried breaking into a home more than 70 miles away in Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie and Janesville Police have confirmed the incidents are related and are working on investigating them.

Nguyen said as a storyteller she's use to being on the other end of interviews but hopes her story will prompt other people to protect themselves.

"Just be on the lookout because this was broad daylight," she added. "They had a lot of audacity to do that."

She said she recommends other people get cameras or a home security system and make sure to lock their doors.

While the incident did scare her, Nguyen said she still feels safe in Janesville and hopes the community will continue looking out for one another.

If anyone has information, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the p3 tips app.