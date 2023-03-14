WATCH: Man attempts to take Beloit sergeant's gun before she fires two shots

BELOIT (WKOW) -- 27 news obtained body camera footage that shows what led a Beloit police sergeant to fire her gun twice at a man.

It happened in December of 2021 on Prairie Avenue.

The sergeant was responding to a welfare check when Jorge Almaraz tried to take her gun.

Almaraz has since been convicted for attempting to disarm an officer.

Sergeant Shannon Dykstra was responding to responding to a property damage report and subsequent welfare check on Almaraz after he reportedly threw himself into the side of a vehicle.

Bodycam footage from Sergeant Dykstra shows her walking up to him and asking Almaraz if he was okay.

Seconds later Almaraz lunged forward at the sergeant, grabbing her gun that was still in the holster.

The two struggled before the sergeant gained control of her weapon.

She can be heard telling Almaraz to 'get on the ground' ten times but Almaraz keeps moving towards her.

Two shots were fired and Almaraz fell to the ground.

Almaraz was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being transferred to the Rock County Jail.

The Rock County District Attorney ruled Dykstra acted lawfully.