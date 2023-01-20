Watch out for refreezing conditions this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - With temps dropping below freezing and additional light snow last night, it's still slick.
Flurry chances continue early in the morning with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. We'll clear this evening before clouds redevelop tonight with a dry and mild Saturday on track back to the low 30s.
Light snow chances return Saturday night into early Sunday, especially along and south of US 151 in far southern and southeastern Wisconsin. Totals will stay under an inch.
Conditions dry off later Sunday with temps in the low 30s. The next chance for more snow arrives Tuesday night through Thursday next week.