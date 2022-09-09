 Skip to main content
WATCH: Video shows I-90 semi crash, driver med-flighted

  • Updated

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — Wisconsin State Patrol officials say a semi driver was med-flighted to the hospital following a crash on I-90/94 and US 12 near the Wisconsin Dells

Crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Wednesday where they remained on scene into the early morning hours. 

27 News has obtained dash cam footage from the moments leading up to the crash and point of impact. 

A Wisconsin State Patrol official said as cars began slowing down in a construction zone, a semi continued at a faster speed.

As seen in the video, the truck then crashed into another semi and several other cars before flipping on its side.

Driver med-flighted following I-90 crash

Officials said the semi driver crashed into another semi before flipping on its side

Officials originally reported minor injuries however, in an update, they told 27 News the driver of the flipped semi was med-flighted with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash is still under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time. 

