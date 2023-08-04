WATCH: Video shows rescue of kitten caught in Beltline traffic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Traffic hit a snag on the westbound Beltline Wednesday morning near the Todd Drive exit.
But in this case, it wasn't because of a crash or an overwhelming amount of traffic.
27 News obtained video showing a kitten caught in traffic. The kitten can be seen scurrying out from a stopped vehicle in the far left lane and into the flex lane.
The kitten even tried to hop the median, separating the eastbound and westbound lanes.
A police officer and passersby stopped to wrangle it. As the saying goes though, herding the kitten proved to be a challenge.
A police officer and a few others worked together to rescue the kitten from traffic. They eventually caught the kitten, but the man who did appears to have gotten nicked by it in the process, shaking off his hand as he walked back to his car.
27 News is waiting for an update from Madison police about the status of the kitten.