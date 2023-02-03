Water main break sends kids home and water spewing through floors of Jefferson school.

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- A water main break at Jefferson's East Elementary School has shut down the school since Wednesday. Officials say old pipes gave way and sent water spewing through floors, ceilings and walls.

New video obtained by 27 News shows the damage right after the break. Jefferson School District Building and Grounds Director Tim Graffin says it happened in the middle of the school day on Wednesday.

"First thing we did is we made sure that everything was safe for the students and the staff in here," Graffin said. "And basically, we started making phone calls to get the children on the buses so they could be picked up."

Graffin said it was a race against time to get the water out of the building's flooded basement, which houses generators and other operating equipment.

"We had water actually protruding out of the walls there," Graffin said.

In eight hours, Graffin and his staff cleared the water out of the school, but mud and structural damage was left behind. They also got the first look at what caused the break.

"My first thought was, it must be because it's cold, right?" Superintendent Charles Urness said. "But it's not — it's 80-year-old pipe. we have pictures of how small the actual hole is for the water to go through. So, it bursts because of age and over time."

Urness says because of cold weather, crews still haven't been able to go in and replace the pipes. He's hoping that with the warmup this weekend, they'll be able to make the repairs and get kids back in the building by Monday.

Graffin says after all of the mess, he's hoping he never sees something like it again.

"Every day is an adventure here, it's always something else new," Graffin said. "As I always say it's like a box of Cracker Jacks; you never know what your surprise is going to be."