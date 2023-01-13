Waterloo minor targeted in sextortion attack

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- Officials with the Waterloo Police Department say a minor was targeted in a sextortion case.
According to police they’ve already seen more than one case of sextortion just in the last two weeks. Officials said this is the first reported case involving a minor victim.
27 News is not releasing the age or gender of the victim to further protect their privacy.
According to police once the scammer obtains an explicit photo from the person, they then use the photo against the sender to try and extort money.
If they don't comply, officials said the scammer often threatens to send the photo to family or friends.
Waterloo Police Officer Randy Bollig said the majority of cases they’ve seen have been males in their early 20s.
He said a minor being targeted is extremely concerning.
"It's very easy to communicate with anybody on social media," he said. "If you don't know the person, the likelihood is that they don't know you and they are just looking to get something."
Bollig encourages parents to be aware of the risks of social media.
"As much as parents want to be friends with their kids, they do need to monitor their social media," Bollig added. "Anything you post is there for everybody to see even if your account is private."
According to the FBI’s website, the crime starts when young people believe they are communicating with someone their own age who is interested in a relationship or with someone who is offering something of value.
The website states, 'The shame, fear, and confusion children feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse.'
If you or someone you know is being targeted there is a list of resources on the FBI’s website.