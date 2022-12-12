Watertown community remembers three students lost in fire with makeshift memorial, vigil

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- On Monday, hundreds of Watertown community members paid tribute to the three students lost in a house fire last week. Flowers, candles and other tributes form a makeshift memorial outside the charred home, while others gathered in a large vigil.
The three students, who have still yet to be identified by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, went to Watertown schools.
Nicole Sweeney, a close friend and organizer of the vigil Monday night, says she's still in shock.
"People that weren't even close have been affected in a way that none of us can explain," Sweeney said.
Sweeney, her husband, and other close friends of the victims decided to organize a private vigil on Monday to give students and their families a chance to pay tribute.
"Because I'm a mother, and I would want to see that done for me," Sweeney said. "This family touched a lot of people's lives in the skating community. And in the public. They were very affectionate, loving. They were amazing."
There's still no word from fire or police officials on the cause of the fire, but officials say they expect that to be released within the next week.
In the meantime, Sweeney and others say this serves as a reminder to hold your family close.
"Hug your kids tight," Sweeney said. "Because you never know."