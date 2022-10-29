Watertown garage fire causes $180K in damage

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) -- A garage fire in a Watertown townhouse Friday afternoon caused $180,000 in damages, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
A fire at 300 Lauren Lane was reported around 3:45 p.m., and crews arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the scene.
Emergency crews found an attached garage on fire and smoke coming from the eaves of the townhouse.
After putting out the fires, crews determined all fire alarms were working. No injuries were reported during this incident.
The Watertown Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.