Watertown hit-and-run suspect apprehended after falling off roof

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) — A hit-and-run suspect was captured by police after falling off a roof in Watertown, according to a Facebook post by Watertown Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to Dewey Avenue near Jones Street around 6:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a hit-and-run crash.
While officers were investigating the scene, the suspect returned in a vehicle. Officers tried to speak to the driver, but they drove away. They initially gave chase but called off the pursuit due to reckless driving.
A short time later, officers found the suspect vehicle near the intersection of N. Maple Street and Jones Street. Witnesses claimed they saw the suspect in the area. Officers set up a perimeter and a K-9 was used to search for the suspect.
Officers also spoke to the person who owns the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run. The owner denied being involved in the hit-and-run, but provided authorities with the name of the person using the vehicle.
While investigating at the vehicle owner's residence, the suspect returned and climbed onto the roof. Officers surrounded the residence and tried to convince the suspect to cooperate.
The suspect eventually fell off the roof and was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Watertown Police Department states the suspect will face charges of eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.