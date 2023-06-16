Watertown motorcyclist hurt after crash with dump truck in Dodge Co.

LEBANON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Watertown motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a dump truck turned in front of him Thursday evening, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Around 5:25 p.m., deputies were dispatch to the crash on CTY R near CTY O in the township of Lebanon.
An investigation shows the motorcyclist was driving southbound on CTY R when a northbound dump truck turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then crashed into the dump truck.
The motorcyclist was identified as a 61-year-old Watertown man. The sheriff's office reports he was not wearing a helmet and he was seriously injured.
The 52-year-old dump truck driver, also a Watertown man, was unhurt.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.
Investigation into this crash is ongoing.