Watertown police arrest man who broke officer's nose after being unresponsive

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Watertown police arrest man who broke officer's nose after being unresponsive

  Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Watertown police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who they thought may have been dead, but then he lashed out and broke an officer's nose.

The Watertown Police Department reports police and fire personnel were dispatched to Elizabeth Street near Mound Street around 1:35 p.m. for a report of a 32-year-old man who was unresponsive and possibly dead.

Dispatchers gave the caller instructions on how to do CPR, and officers believed the man had overdosed.

After administering Narcan, the man became responsive. However, when officers tried to take the man into protective custody, the man began threatening officers. He struck one officer in the face, breaking their nose.

After being medically cleared, the man was taken to the Dodge County Jail for resisting an officer - causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue damage.

