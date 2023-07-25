Watertown police arrest man who broke officer's nose after being unresponsive

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Watertown police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who they thought may have been dead, but then he lashed out and broke an officer's nose.
The Watertown Police Department reports police and fire personnel were dispatched to Elizabeth Street near Mound Street around 1:35 p.m. for a report of a 32-year-old man who was unresponsive and possibly dead.
Dispatchers gave the caller instructions on how to do CPR, and officers believed the man had overdosed.
After administering Narcan, the man became responsive. However, when officers tried to take the man into protective custody, the man began threatening officers. He struck one officer in the face, breaking their nose.
After being medically cleared, the man was taken to the Dodge County Jail for resisting an officer - causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue damage.