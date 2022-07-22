Watertown police investigating Shell gas station robbery, one arrest made

WATERTOWN (WKOW) — The Watertown Police Department (WPD) is searching for additional suspects following a gas station robbery that took place earlier in July.
On July 6, police say a Shell gas station on South Church Street was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to the Watertown Police Department, the suspect is believed to be a White or Hispanic woman between 5'2" and 5'5" who weighs around 200 lbs. She was wearing a black hoodie, black facemask, blue jeans and black "footwear."
She left the store on foot and went east toward Milwaukee Street.
Physical and video evidence was recovered at the scene, and the police are actively investigating the case.
WPD detectives developed leads in the case and made an arrest on July 15. It was determined an employee of the gas station knew the robbery was going to happen. The arrested person was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
WPD is still investigating this incident and searching for additional suspects and leads.
If you have information about this or other crimes, contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660. You can remain anonymous. You can also use Tip411. Text your tip to TIP 411 (847411), enter WTTN as the first word of your text message, and then begin typing your message. Please reference incident 2022-8838.