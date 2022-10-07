 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s
expected. A little milder within a few miles of Lake Michigan.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Watertown to hold community resource fair to connect families with resources

The City of Watertown

WATERTOWN (WKOW) — Families in the Watertown area have a chance to get connected with helpful resources at the Watertown Coordinated Care Group Community Resource Fair this Sunday.

A variety of public and private non-profits that provide support to families will be there, and families are encouraged to come out and see what resources are available to them. One of the main goals of the family-friendly event is to help locals know what family support opportunities are available in the area.

A total of 27 organizations will be present, including:

The fair will run Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in the South Parking Lot of the YMCA at 415 S. 8th St.

