Watertown to hold community resource fair to connect families with resources

WATERTOWN (WKOW) — Families in the Watertown area have a chance to get connected with helpful resources at the Watertown Coordinated Care Group Community Resource Fair this Sunday.
A variety of public and private non-profits that provide support to families will be there, and families are encouraged to come out and see what resources are available to them. One of the main goals of the family-friendly event is to help locals know what family support opportunities are available in the area.
A total of 27 organizations will be present, including:
- Representatives of city departments, including Watertown Public Health and the Fire Department (a fire truck will be there!)
- Watertown Family Connection
- Headstart of Jefferson County
- Rainbow Hospice
- Bread Basket
- Mary’s Room
- Shared Mission Group - a group of nine local churches that work together to help the community
- Big Brother/Big Sisters
- Madison College
- Community Action Coalition (CAC)
- 4C
- Jefferson County Literacy Council
- Jefferson County Emergency Management
- Energy Services of Jefferson County
- And many other family support agencies
The fair will run Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in the South Parking Lot of the YMCA at 415 S. 8th St.