Watt brothers to be featured on limited-edition Wheaties box

(WKOW) -- The Watt brothers are getting their very own limited-edition Wheaties cereal box this fall.
JJ and TJ Watt will be on the front of the box, and their brother Derek will be on the back.
TJ started out as a tight end recruit with the Badgers, a humble beginning before eventually being named as NFL Defensive Player of the year in 2021 when he was a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, former Badger defensive end JJ Watt will be inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame this September, so it's clear that Wheaties recognizes the impact the brothers have had on the sport -- and their communities.
"J.J. and T.J. are grounded in perseverance, togetherness, and a commitment to doing to right thing, on and off the field," Wheaties wrote. "It’s part of what makes them such legendary football players."
JJ said on Twitter that it's an honor to be on the box, even though he has to share it with "knucklehead."
The Wheaties box is iconic.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 11, 2023
Truly honored to be on the cover of the newest box (even if I do have to share it with knucklehead).
It’s a pretty special day for us and we’re very excited about being able to share it with you.
Go grab yours starting in August!@wheaties pic.twitter.com/WOGopkLPsu