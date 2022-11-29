Waukesha County Judge Dorow to run for Wisconsin Supreme Court

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The judge who presided over the Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker's trial is going to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Judge Jennifer Dorow's husband confirmed to 27 News that she's going to run. She's expected to make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Waukesha County Courthouse.

Dorow sat down with 27 News' Tony Galli Monday, where she said she would make a decision on a run "soon." She called it "something that I've aspired to do."

The state supreme court currently has a 4-3 conservative majority. With conservative justice Pat Roggensack set to retire, the spring election will determine control of the high court.

Perhaps the biggest case the court could see next year is Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's challenge, asserting the 1849 abortion ban cannot be enforced.

In her interview, Dorow would not say where she stood on the question, just that she'd "honor the rule of law."

"That's such a personal issue. I mean, I'm the mom of a daughter," Dorow said. "And I understand how personal these issues are to women. As a judge, I need to make sure that my policies don't interfere with what happens in the courtroom."

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin quickly responded to the announcement, slamming Dorow as someone too far the right. Democrats pointed to a 2016 questionnaire in which Dorow said the worst supreme court ruling she can recall is the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas case, when the U.S. Supreme Court decriminalized homosexual sex.

“Judge Jennifer Dorow is entering this race as yet another extremist Scott Walker appointee — a brand of politics Wisconsinites have rejected time and again," Chair Ben Wikler's statement said in part.

Rumors of Dorow running for the state high court started earlier in November, days after Darrell Brooks was sentenced for killing six and injuring dozens more after driving through a Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021.

There are several candidates already running for the seat. They include former conservative Justice Daniel Kelly, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

Protasiewicz's campaign manager, Alejandro Verdin, released a statement calling out the differences between Protasiewicz and conservative candidates Kelly and Dorow.

"Judge Janet brings a common sense approach to the bench and she will vigorously defend our constitutional freedoms and women’s right to make her own decision when it comes to abortion," Verdin said. "Judge Janet provides a clear contrast with right-wing extremists like Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly, who are both radically out of touch with the concerns of Wisconsinites.”

Kelly also issued a statement, encouraging voters to consider all candidates carefully.

"I’m confident voters will put their trust in my proven record of upholding the rule of law and protecting our constitution,” Kelly said.

Kelly has touted the endorsement of conservative justice Rebecca Bradley while Protasiewicz points to the support she has from progressive justice Rebecca Dallet.

Mitchell's campaign also issued a statement Tuesday evening, also portraying Dorow as out of touch with mainstream beliefs.

"Judge Mitchell will be a Supreme Court Justice who is thoughtful, tough, and fair," the statement read. "Walker-appointees like Dorow and Kelly will be conservative activists determined to take our state backwards.”

Voters in February will narrow the field; the top two vote getters will advance to the April spring election, which will determine who wins a seat on the high court.