Waukesha man arrested for detaining a boy who rang his doorbell

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WKOW) – A childhood prank led to real trouble in a neighborhood in Waukesha.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, police say a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were playing “ding dong ditch” Friday night when they rang a man’s doorbell and ran off.
Waukesha police say the man got angry, grabbed one of the boys, put him in his car and drove off.
Officers found the man within 10 minutes. He let the boy go and the 12-year-old wasn’t hurt.
The man said he planned to take the boy to police, but neighbors say he overreacted.
“It's a big overreaction,” says Sue Kladitis. “I mean come on, he's a kid. Just be like, look, get off my property, don't do that. You know, I just think he was overreacting.”
Police arrested the man. He has since been released while the district attorney considers criminal charges.
Police issued a warning to parents, saying they should talk to their kids about even innocent pranks that could have serious consequences.