Waukesha parade attack sentencing hearing resumes after threat

MGN Darrell Brooks during opening statements
Law&Crime Network / YouTube

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The sentencing hearing for the man convicted in the Waukesha parade tragedy is in recess after threats in the courthouse. 

27 News' ABC News affiliate, WISN, reports the court went into recess around 10:20 a.m. due to threats called in. 

A WISN reporter in the courtroom, Hillary Mintz, tweeted photos and video of deputies in tactical gear stationed at entrances to the courthouse. 

She said an inspector with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office confirmed the threat was made anonymously about courthouse safety. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office later posted a press release stating an unknown person threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse. 

Officials are now trying to identify who made the threat. 

The sentencing hearing resumed around 11:10 a.m. after the judge said police determined the building is safe. 

