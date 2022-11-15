Waukesha parade attack sentencing hearing resumes after threat

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The sentencing hearing for the man convicted in the Waukesha parade tragedy is in recess after threats in the courthouse.
27 News' ABC News affiliate, WISN, reports the court went into recess around 10:20 a.m. due to threats called in.
A WISN reporter in the courtroom, Hillary Mintz, tweeted photos and video of deputies in tactical gear stationed at entrances to the courthouse.
She said an inspector with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office confirmed the threat was made anonymously about courthouse safety. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office later posted a press release stating an unknown person threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
Officials are now trying to identify who made the threat.
.@WaukeshaSheriff confirms a threat was made anonymously regarding courthouse safety. They have stepped up security presence and trying to track down who made the threat. Inspector I spoke with would not confirm any other details— Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) November 15, 2022
The sentencing hearing resumed around 11:10 a.m. after the judge said police determined the building is safe.