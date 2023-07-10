Waukesha Parade murderer Darrell Brooks sentenced in separate case

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The man convicted in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack was sentenced to more time in prison.
This case against Darrell Brooks is from Milwaukee County and it happened before the parade tragedy.
Brooks took a plea deal for carrying a firearm as a convicted felon in 2020, when prosecutors charged him with shooting at his nephew.
Brooks said he wanted to take responsibility for the mistake he made.
The judge sentenced Brooks to two years.
But he acknowledged it doesn't much matter, since Brooks is serving six life sentences for the Waukesha parade attack.