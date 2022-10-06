Waukesha parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom.
Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
Judge Jennifer Dorow said Brooks was removed after interrupting the court within a minute of the case being called. She said he's shown a "complete and utter disrespect for the simple rules of civility."
During his removal from the courtroom, Dorow said he resisted officers, took off his shoe in a manner where deputies thought he would throw it and took off his shirt.
Brooks was removed to the courtroom next door, where he will participate in the proceedings.
This is not the first time Brooks' conduct led to him being removed from the courtroom. He has been removed from the courtroom every day since Monday.
Opening statements are scheduled to take place Thursday.