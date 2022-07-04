"Waukesha Strong" theme of city's Fourth of July parade

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- People who live in Waukesha are still recovering from the tragedy that happened during their holiday parade in November.
A car drove into the parade route, killing six people and hurting dozens of others.
On Monday, the theme of the Fourth of July parade was Waukesha Strong.
Many people who showed up saw the day as a chance to celebrate and conquer their fear.
"We're still strong and moving on," said Katie Olivera who attended the parade.
"Obviously what happened was tragic, but we still gotta live our lives and show support for those people who were here, who dealt with loss."
Others said people were trying to make it as normal as they can.
Like many places, the city's festivities were cut short. The fireworks scheduled for Monday night were postponed because of the weather.