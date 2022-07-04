 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"Waukesha Strong" theme of city's Fourth of July parade

  • Updated

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- People who live in Waukesha are still recovering from the tragedy that happened during their holiday parade in November.

A car drove into the parade route, killing six people and hurting dozens of others.

On Monday, the theme of the Fourth of July parade was Waukesha Strong.

Many people who showed up saw the day as a chance to celebrate and conquer their fear.

"We're still strong and moving on," said Katie Olivera who attended the parade.

"Obviously what happened was tragic, but we still gotta live our lives and show support for those people who were here, who dealt with loss."

Others said people were trying to make it as normal as they can.

Like many places, the city's festivities were cut short. The fireworks scheduled for Monday night were postponed because of the weather.

