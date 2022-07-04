WaunaBoom cancels event due to severe weather risk

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — WaunaBoom is canceling its Fourth of July event due to the risk of severe weather.
The organization made a Facebook post Monday, announcing the cancellation. The event was supposed to be held at Ripp Park from 2-10:30 p.m.
"Due to the potential timing for severe weather, and considering the safety concerns of evacuating the park, the WaunaBoom Committee is canceling the entire event for today," the post reads in part.
RELATED COVERAGE: Warm, humid Fourth of July with storm chances
Organizers say the fate of fireworks is "undetermined" and an update will be provided at a later time.