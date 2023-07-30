WaunaFest finishes strong with annual parade

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sunny with a chance of … candy? That's right, candy paved the way on Sunday as the WaunaFest Parade came through town.
With various dance, music, and entertainment groups striding down the streets, Waunafest finished strong with their grand finale parade.
And coming 15th, was yours truly; the 27 News team.
Team members Sara Maslar-Donar, Grace Houdek, Bob Lindmeier, Max Tsaparis, and Alexis Clemons made their way down the road in their creative float: the WKOW car.
The 27 News team was thrilled to celebrate with the people of Waunakee as WaunaFest came to a successful end.