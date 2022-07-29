WaunaFest returns to full-scale celebration for first time since 2019

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A longtime tradition that unites and excites is returning to Waunakee this weekend.
WaunaFest is holding a full-scale celebration for the first time since 2019.
There will be food and drinks, all sorts of different games and activities, and even live music.
The WaunaFest parade will also take place at 11:00 Sunday morning, where a lot of the 27 News team will be in attendance.
Jim Pingel, the president of WaunaFest, says it takes the efforts of everyone to make the event happen.
"In the village, support staff from the local community beyond, help. Everybody just pitches in, and we just saw them out there cleaning up the baseball diamonds, and picking up the garbage from everywhere, and we got the Boy Scouts come in and pick up the cans, and then they recycle the cans, so we try to kind of bring everybody together," Pingel said.
Friday's festival kicks off at 4 p.m., and the event will run through Sunday.
You can view the full schedule online.