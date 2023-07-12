Waunakee High School hires new boy's basketball head coach

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Waunakee Community High School announced Wednesday it's hired a new coach for its boy's basketball program.

Tyler Selk will be the program's head coach.

In a release, the school states Selk has a lot of experience coaching at youth and high school levels in the Waunakee Boys Basketball program. He also serves as a 5th grade teacher in the district.

“Coach Selk’s experience working with students on the court, in the classroom, and the community is going to be a positive addition to our boys’ basketball program,” said Athletic Director Nick Conrad. “We look forward to the program continuing to grow.”

Conrad said Selk's "experience and willingness" to work with all levels of the boy's basketball program was a key consideration in his hiring.

Selk fills the role of former basketball coach Dana MacKenzie after the school didn't renew his contract in May. MacKenzie said a small group of people attacked his character and reputation with "unsubstantiated allegations."