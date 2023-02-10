Waunakee Intermediate School sends love to Venezuela

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Classrooms a world apart have come together thanks to a new student at Waunakee Intermediate School.
"One of the kids in my class came from Venezuela, and he said that the schools weren't as privileged there. They didn't have as much supplies. So, we started a fundraiser," said Colin Varela, a 6th grader at Waunakee Intermediate School.
The first 'Sending Love to Venezuela' fundraiser was held last year. It was such a success that students are doing it again.
"He loved it. He was really excited," Varela said.
This year, students hope to make an even bigger impact.
"You can tell how much they care about helping others," Lindsey Laufenberg, Assistant Principal at Waunakee Intermediate School said.
One student did a massive shop for school supplies with her mom.
"We got clipboards, pencils, scissors, notebooks, post-its," said Lily Christoffersen, a 5th grader at Waunakee Intermediate School.
Christoffersen hopes the supplies benefit students' education and make them feel loved.
"I hope they feel great and feel special and feel that someone cares about them and someone wants to help them," Christoffersen said.
Another student made a video to help get the word out, and it's since blown up on Facebook.
"When I heard how many people saw it and donated it to it, I got really excited and I felt like this make a change," said Makenzie Kopecko, a 5th grader.
Kopecko also hopes students feel the love.
"I hope that the students are blown away by amazement and excitement with all these new supplies," Kopecko said.
The goal is to send 10 boxes of school supplies to Venezuela this year. If that is achieved, Bryant Ward, a 6th grade teacher at Waunakee Intermediate School, will let students shave his beard.
"I think there's a lot of different ideas and what they want to do with the beard," Ward said.
The beard serves a bigger purpose though.
"I hope it teaches them that they can, you know, help out not just in the local community, but also around the world," Ward said.
Students in Venezuela sent students at Waunakee Intermediate School a video to thank them for the supplies last year. Students this year say that motivates them to keep going.
"That one video was worth the whole entire couple of months that we did the fundraiser for," Varela said.
Students have also started a GoFundMe. Already, it has raised over $3500. Students hope to raise over $5000. You can donate online.