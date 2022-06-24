 Skip to main content
Waunakee Police asking for help locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run

  • Updated
Waunakee hit-and-run mirror cover

Broken side-view mirror cover as seen on the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Waunakee. 

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — The Waunakee Police Department is looking for help locating a car involved in a hit-and-run. 

The suspect vehicle is a maroon or red 2012 or newer BMW 5 Series. The BMW should be missing the driver side-view mirror and the cover to the passenger side-view mirror. 

Waunakee authorities say the car was involved in a hit-and-run around 9:40 p.m. on June 17. They say the car was travelling north on State Highway 113 when it hit a bicyclist traveling in the same direction. After hitting the cyclist, the car swerved and hit a car in the southbound lane before continuing to drive north.   

The bicyclist sustained a minor injury in the crash. 

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Waunakee Police Department at 608-849-4523. 

