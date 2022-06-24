Waunakee Police asking for help locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — The Waunakee Police Department is looking for help locating a car involved in a hit-and-run.
The suspect vehicle is a maroon or red 2012 or newer BMW 5 Series. The BMW should be missing the driver side-view mirror and the cover to the passenger side-view mirror.
Waunakee authorities say the car was involved in a hit-and-run around 9:40 p.m. on June 17. They say the car was travelling north on State Highway 113 when it hit a bicyclist traveling in the same direction. After hitting the cyclist, the car swerved and hit a car in the southbound lane before continuing to drive north.
The bicyclist sustained a minor injury in the crash.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Waunakee Police Department at 608-849-4523.