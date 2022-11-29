Waunakee school district: meal assistance fund not compromised by former food service director

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- After Waunakee school's food service program director was fired amid accusations of stealing funds, the school district assured families Tuesday morning no funds from the Student Financial Assistance Fund were used misused.

Connie Vacho, an employee of Taher, Inc., is accused of transferring more than $1,000 from Waunakee's free and reduced lunch fund into her own children's accounts

In light of Vacho's charges, the Waunakee Community School District is clarifying the Student Financial Assistance Fund was not compromised "in any manner," according to a statement from the district.

It continues to state the compromised fund was a food service donation account that had been set up years prior to the Student Financial Assistance Fund. This account is now closed.

Additionally, all students who qualified for the free or reduced meal program received what they were eligible for.

Taher, Inc. has agreed to reimburse the school any "financial loss" related to Vacho's charges.