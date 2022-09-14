Waunakee woman arrested for making counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A Waunakee woman was arrested Wednesday after police found counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl during a search, according to the Waunakee Police Department (WPD).
In a Facebook post, WPD police chief Adam Kreitzman said that a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Fish Street.
During the search, he said police found counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in the residence, along with a firearm and other drug paraphernalia.
Kreitzman said this type of pill has been responsible for several drug overdoses in Waunakee in the past year.
Kefarah Burleigh was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and manufacture/delivery and possession of schedule I and II narcotics within 1,000 feet of a daycare.