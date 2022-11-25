Waunakee woman celebrates 107th birthday

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — A local woman is celebrating her 107th birthday.
Turning 107-years-old, Lillian Bach said it's not all that it's cracked up to be.
"I don't think I'd advise anyone to be 107," she said while laughing.
Born in November of 1915, Bach grew up on a Wisconsin farm and later raised five children.
The secret to a long life, she said it's no secret. She filled her life with family, faith, music and dancing.
"No jitterbug," she said. "Oh yes, I polkaed, but I didn't jitterbug."
At the age of 107 Bach doesn't dance anymore, but family is still her biggest priority.
This year she's wishing for just one thing, and she needs your help.
"To get my daughter through her chemo treatments," she said. "[I] ask everybody to pray for her."
The party was made possible by SSM Health and their wish program coordinators.
Instead of a traditional birthday cake, Bach requested a cake made of fruit. She wants to remind people to take care of their bodies and eat more fruit.