Waupaca police search for 'missing and endangered' teen

WAUPACA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Waupaca Police Department released an alert Friday evening through the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Crime Alert Network for a teenager believed to be missing and endangered.
Tyler Schmidt, 17, is described as being 5'9", 175 lbs.
He was last seen August 22 near his home on Berlin Street in Waupaca wearing black basketball shorts, a blue T-shirt, white baseball cap and white Air Jordan low tops.
Schmidt did not take his car, cell phone or wallet with him.
His friends or family have not heard from him.
If you know anything about Schmidt's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Waupaca Police Chief Brian Hoelzel at 715-258-4466 or bhoelzel@cityofwaupaca.org.