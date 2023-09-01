 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Waupaca police search for 'missing and endangered' teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Schmidt
Caroline Bach

WAUPACA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Waupaca Police Department released an alert Friday evening through the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Crime Alert Network for a teenager believed to be missing and endangered. 

Tyler Schmidt, 17, is described as being 5'9", 175 lbs.

He was last seen August 22 near his home on Berlin Street in Waupaca wearing black basketball shorts, a blue T-shirt, white baseball cap and white Air Jordan low tops.

Schmidt did not take his car, cell phone or wallet with him. 

His friends or family have not heard from him. 

If you know anything about Schmidt's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Waupaca Police Chief Brian Hoelzel at 715-258-4466 or bhoelzel@cityofwaupaca.org.

Tags

Recommended for you