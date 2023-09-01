Waupaca police search for 'missing and endangered' teen

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS... The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 98. * IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&