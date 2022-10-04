Waupun man sets record for heaviest pumpkin in Wisconsin so far this season

WAUPUN (WKOW) — For Tom Montsma of Waupun, growing one of the largest pumpkins in the world all started with a promise.
“In 2012, our family lost my mom to cancer and I promised her before she passed away that I would grow a big pumpkin in her honor,” Montsma said.
With that promise, Montsma went to work, planting several pumpkins in his basement. He then transferred them to a greenhouse before letting Mother Nature take over.
“It was a labor of love,” Montsma said.
His prized pumpkin pollinated on June 21.
From day zero to day 20, Montsma said there wasn’t much to see.
But, after hitting that 20 day mark, he said it grew so fast he could see it with his naked eyes.
“Day 20 to 60 are your window for really putting on pounds, and it can grow between 40 and 50 pounds a day,” Montsma said.
He spent about an hour a day tending to the patch.
“I did a lot of feeding, a lot of cooling, and was constantly pruning pumpkin vines all summer long,” Montsma said.
His pumpkin continued to put on pounds until it reached 2,046 pounds — setting a record at the “Ginormous Pumpkin Festival”in Eau Claire for the heaviest pumpkin in Wisconsin so far this season.
“To grow a 2,000 pound pumpkin, you know, you're considered top 25-30 pumpkins in the world,” Montsma said.
Mantsma attributes his pumpkins’ success to good genetics. He says the seeds came from a friend who grew an over 2,500 pound pumpkin last year that unfortunately cracked before winning any awards.
“I kind of hit the jackpot,” he said.
Jackpot aside, Montsma says he kept his promise to his mom, which mattered most.
“I never really imagined I could grow a 2,000 pound pumpkin. I think I had maybe the knowledge and work ethic to do it, but it's not something that happens. Mother Nature here in Wisconsin can throw a lot of curveballs at us,” Montsma said. “I think I had quite a bit of help from up above.”
Additionally, he brought joy to many who love Halloween.
“It's just blown me away that you know people are so happy to see a pumpkin like this,” Montsma said.
He plans to grow again next year.
“It's brings a smile to a lot of people's faces, and that's what we're trying to do for the world,” Montsma said. “We need a little happiness in this day and age when the world sometimes is a little dark.”
Monstma has been a member of the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers for many years. If you are interested in learning more about their pumpkins, you can visit their website.
Monstma’s pumpkin will be on display at Tom Dooley Apple Orchard in Waupun through Halloween. All are welcome to go see it.