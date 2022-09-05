Wausau community gathers to honor and remember news anchor Neena Pacholke

WAUSAU (WKOW/WAOW) -- The Wausau community came together over the weekend to remember a beloved morning anchor who died by suicide last weekend.
Hundreds of Neena Pacholke's friends, family, and community members gathered at a local church to hear people speak about the young woman, and the light she brought to so many every day.
"Our life is different because she loved us and we're here because we loved her," said one person who spoke at her Celebration of Life.
WAOW is our sister station. The staff had this to say:
"We thank you all for the support in these difficult times. We know Neena meant so much to us here at WAOW and to the entire community."
Nina grew up in Tampa, FL. She played basketball for the University of South Florida.
She worked for five years as a reporter and then an anchor at WAOW.