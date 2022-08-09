Wausau woman charged with attempting to buy firearms with false information

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wausau woman has been charged with falsifying information on a federal form while buying a firearm, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
O’Shea says Ashley Zastrow, 31, of Wausau made a false statement on a Firearms Transaction Record form during the purchase of two firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in January 2022. Filling out this form is required by federal law during the purchase of a firearm
O’Shea says the indictment alleges Zastrow said on the form she was the actual buyer of the firearms, but she was not the actual buyer. Making such false statements during the purchase of a firearm is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”
Zastrow was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Madison Monday and remains in federal custody.
She will appear in court in early December, and if convicted, Zastrow faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.