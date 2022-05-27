Wauwatosa plane crash investigation moves into new phase

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Investigators removed the wreckage from the small plane crash in suburban Milwaukee.
The aircraft went down in a neighborhood in Wauwatosa Thursday.
Neighbor Rashan Hicks rushed to help the pilot.
Hicks couldn't get the pilot out, but help arrived quickly.
The 18-year-old pilot is still in the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators with the NTSB and FAA spent hours Friday examining the wreckage.
Then it was torn down and hauled off to a hangar in Oshkosh for further investigation.