Wauwatosa police seek help finding missing man believed to have dementia

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Bahr

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wauwatosa Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a missing man believed to have dementia.

According to police, 73-year-old Michael Bahr was last seen around 11:15 Saturday morning when he left his apartment on Portland Ave. to take his dog, Roxie, for a walk. 

Dog

Bahr is white with gray hair that is balding. He is 6' tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve plaid button down shirt with a red/white/blue pattern, blue Champion brand shorts, white New Balance sneakers and white socks.

Police say there is concern for Bahr's safety because he fell down a hill by the Honey Creek a month ago, and that caused him to be forgetful, paranoid and angry.

Anyone with information about Bahr's whereabouts should call Wauwatosa police at (414) 471-8430.

