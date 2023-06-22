WayForward Resources receives $30,000 donation to its food pantry

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) — WayForward Resources, formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry, received a generous donation to its food pantry Thursday.
Metro Market and Pick n' Save stores donated $30,000 in food to the organization's pantry.
WayForward promotes food security and access to those living in Dane County. It serves more than 5,000 people a year, the most ever in its 40-year history.
Ellen Carlson is the Executive Director for WayForward Resources. She said over the past several months, there has been a significant increase in demand for their services.
"Since the pandemic hit, we've definitely been seeing an increase, especially in this last year, as our food share dollars have really decreased for people once the emergency pandemic benefits ended," she said. "That I think combined with, you know, the rents have risen and risen and risen over the last few years."
Carlson said people want to be able to go to a store and find all the things they need to make sure their family has a healthy meal in the evening.
"When the food pantry can have that really great variety of foods available for people, that's one less stress that they have," she said.
Brian Miron, District Vice President of Operations for Metro Market and Pick n' Save, said it's a great way to connect with the community and support the important cause.
"This should really be a big piece to help support some of the folks around the local area where donations like this [are] important for the community," Miron said.
Twenty pallets of assorted grocery items were donated. Team members helped unload the donations, filling the shelves at WayForward Resources.