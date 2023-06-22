 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WayForward Resources receives $30,000 donation to its food pantry

  • Updated
  • 0
Food donation to WayForward Resources

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) — WayForward Resources, formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry, received a generous donation to its food pantry Thursday. 

Metro Market and Pick n' Save stores donated $30,000 in food to the organization's pantry. 

WayForward promotes food security and access to those living in Dane County. It serves more than 5,000 people a year, the most ever in its 40-year history. 

Ellen Carlson is the Executive Director for WayForward Resources. She said over the past several months, there has been a significant increase in demand for their services. 

"Since the pandemic hit, we've definitely been seeing an increase, especially in this last year, as our food share dollars have really decreased for people once the emergency pandemic benefits ended," she said. "That I think combined with, you know, the rents have risen and risen and risen over the last few years."

Carlson said people want to be able to go to a store and find all the things they need to make sure their family has a healthy meal in the evening. 

"When the food pantry can have that really great variety of foods available for people, that's one less stress that they have," she said. 

Brian Miron, District Vice President of Operations for Metro Market and Pick n' Save, said it's a great way to connect with the community and support the important cause. 

"This should really be a big piece to help support some of the folks around the local area where donations like this [are] important for the community," Miron said. 

Twenty pallets of assorted grocery items were donated. Team members helped unload the donations, filling the shelves at WayForward Resources. 

Recommended for you