Ways to enjoy sweet treats while keeping your teeth healthy during Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) -- Halloween is a time for scary decorations and creative costumes, but it’s also about the candy.
Dentists say you can enjoy those sweet treats while scaring away cavities.
You can start by limiting the sticky and gummy candies. These stay in your mouth longer, which increases your risk for tooth decay, according to Dr. Tamim Sifri of Smart Dental in Madison
“The better [candy] would be chocolate,” Sifri said. “They tend to be really popular and that’s a good thing because they tend to be a little safer for teeth because they tend to not stick around for long periods of time.”
Dentists also recommend avoiding sugary beverages. Instead, stick with water, which helps wash away sugar from your teeth.
You should also try to eat candy with meals or shortly after because saliva production increases during this time. You saliva helps cancel out acids in your mouth and rinses away food particles.
Dr. Sifri adds that it’s a good time of the year to be mindful of what treats you or your children are enjoying.
“Halloween leads into Thanksgiving and the holiday season and so I think it's just a good time to start thinking about things we eat,” Sifri said. “As dentists, we certainly care about your overall health as well, so it’s not that we want to encourage you to eat all these things. We recognize that all these items will be available to us, and they’re going to be plentiful. Just taking a moment to reflect on how often you want to snack on these items.”