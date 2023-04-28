Ways to protect yourself and your dog from dog bites

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison & Dane County said animal services officers responded to more than 600 dog bites last year. With more people outside enjoying the warmer weather, officials want you to know how to prevent the most common dog bite situations.
Many bites happen while breaking up a dog fight. If this happens, animal services officers say to look around for an article of clothing, a bucket, a hose, or anything to throw on them that may startle the dogs to get them to stop. Remember to keep your hands away from their teeth so you don’t get bit.
Also, before you take your furry friend to enjoy the dog park this season, there are a few steps pet owners must follow. You must have a dog park permit and a dog license, which is a state requirement for all dogs by the time they’re 5 months old.