WDVA announce two grant for organizations serving veterans and families

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) announced that applications are now being accepted for two grants available to Wisconsin organizations that serve veterans and their families Monday.
The two grants are WDVA Nonprofit Grant and the WDVA Entrepreneurship Grant and both will be accepting applications through Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m.
“Wisconsin is a state that truly cares for veterans, and this is especially clear when you see the incredible work being done by nonprofits throughout the state,” said Secretary Mary Kolar. “I encourage organizations across the state, especially those who work with underserved populations and areas, to apply for these grants. At WDVA, we want to support the truly phenomenal efforts by nonprofits that are actively improving the lives of Wisconsin veterans.”
- The WDVA Nonprofit Grant is awarded to registered nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance or other services to Wisconsin Veterans and their families. The Non-Profit Grant provides up to $25,000 to each recipient, with a maximum of $250,000 awarded annually.
- The WDVA Entrepreneurship Grant is awarded to registered nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship training, technical support, or other assistance to the diverse group of Veteran entrepreneurs in our state to improve employment outcomes. The Entrepreneurship Grant provides up to $100,000 to each recipient, with a maximum of $300,000 awarded.
