'We all wanted this': Mineral Point caps off undefeated season with Division 4 title

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Mineral Point Pointers came to Green Bay with one mission: finish the job. They made it happen in the 53-42 win over Laconia in the WIAA Girls' Division 4 State Championship.
"We all wanted this and I wanted this so much for them," said Pointers head coach Michael Keyes. "For them to achieve this goal and to be 30-0 with it, it's just an unbelievable season."
Ella Chambers caught fire early for the Pointers. She finished with a team-high 20 points while shooting 4-of-8 from three-point range.
"Especially after last year and the way we ended [falling short], it's amazing. We've put in so much work," said Chambers.
Mallory Lindsay collected 14 points with eight of those coming from the free throw line.