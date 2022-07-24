'We are all drawn to fire': Midwest Fire Fest celebrates all things fire

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Creators, chefs and artists from across the country gathered in Cambridge this weekend to participate in a celebration of everything created with fire.
“We all are drawn to fire," Mark Skudlarek, Artistic Director of Midwest Fire Fest said. "Fire can be terribly destructive, or incredibly creative."
The Midwest Fire Fest included performances with fire, along with both culinary and artistic demonstrations with fire. That was on top of music, food and shopping opportunities all geared around the incredible inventions and opportunities fire has brought humanity over time.
"Another wonderful thing about this event is that it really sort of speaks to our history," Skudlarek said.
Midwest Fire Fest has been going strong for seven years.
“Its not an event that's static. Every year, we are getting different people that want to go ahead and demonstrate and show people what they do with their specific field of art,” Skudlarek said.
Other attractions this year included the reveal of a seven foot clay sculpture.
Next week, that sculpture will be taken to Main Street in Cambridge, where it will be placed on a pedestal for all to see.