'We are finally back': Madison Parks hosts Winter Prom

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was Winter Prom night at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center in Madison Saturday.
Madison Parks' event was open to families and filled with music, dancing and crafts with party favors and a photo booth.
Emma Boicken, Event Services Assistant for Madison Parks, said the goal was to get people out the house during these cold winter months for some fun.
"I would say all the kids that have come in here tonight have been pretty excited to get out on the dance floor and just spend some time with whoever brought them-their parent, guardian," Boicken said.
Boicken added this was the first time they have held the winter prom since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are finally back," Boicken said. "And getting the numbers back up again, so that's exciting."
Guests were encouraged to dress up.