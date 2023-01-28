 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'We are finally back': Madison Parks hosts Winter Prom

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Prom

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was Winter Prom night at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center in Madison Saturday.

Madison Parks' event was open to families and filled with music, dancing and crafts with party favors and a photo booth.

Emma Boicken, Event Services Assistant for Madison Parks, said the goal was to get people out the house during these cold winter months for some fun.

"I would say all the kids that have come in here tonight have been pretty excited to get out on the dance floor and just spend some time with whoever brought them-their parent, guardian," Boicken said.

Boicken added this was the first time they have held the winter prom since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are finally back," Boicken said. "And getting the numbers back up again, so that's exciting."

Guests were encouraged to dress up.

Tags

Recommended for you