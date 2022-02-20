'We are going to find Parker': 7 months later, mother of missing boater Parker Kruse won't stop searching

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- More than seven months have passed since 22-year-old Parker Kruse fell into the Wisconsin River after saving another boater. His family and friends continue to search for him, even as winter takes its toll on the environment.
Kruse's mother, Jackie Johnson-Kruse, says the search has changed her life forever, but she won't give up until she finds her son.
"We're going to find Parker," Johnson-Kruse said. "It's just like, it's not an option not to find him, like, it's going to happen. We are going to find him. It's just taking a little longer than I thought."
Johnson-Kruse and a few other close friends continue the search when they can, but winter weather and a frozen river have made things more complicated.
Before the river froze, the family would search the river by boat. Now, they search along the riverbank using poles and ice fishing cameras.
Through the murkiness, they're hoping to find his body and bring the family closure.
"We don't have Parker, but it's crazy, because I can feel him," Johnson-Kruse said. "I can feel him in our house that he is still there, but you can't see him."
After seven months, Johnson-Kruse says hope and her love for her son keep her going.
"You don't realize how much your parents love you until you are a parent yourself," Johnson-Kruse said. "You will do whatever to keep them safe, bring them home, and be there for them. And that's what I'm doing for Parker."