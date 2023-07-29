'We are multitalented, multifaceted, we are complicated human beings'; Disability Pride Festival returns to Warner Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Warner Park was beaming with a sense of community Saturday at the Disability Pride Festival.
Disability Pride Madison hosted its 10th annual festival, inviting the public to celebrate the arts, creativity and talents of people with disabilities in Madison and beyond.
The stage was lined with performers from noon until 3 p.m., featuring various song, dance and entertainment groups with disabilities.
Adaptive activities were offered throughout the day with a climbing wall, field and track, tennis, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair/adaptive ballroom dancing.
With free parking and free entry, guests were able to take part in the celebrations without charge. The event also provided face masks and sunscreen, as well as pay-what-you-can food trucks. Visitors could donate to their community by participating in raffles and crafts.
Dr. Nakia Wiley, the Vice President for Disability Pride Madison, shared the importance of this event.
"This is what our country is supposed to look like, and sound like, and feel like," she said. "Every human who is in this country is allowed to be who they are, as long as they're not hurting anybody."
The Disability Pride Festival, as Wiley explained, is a space for embracing differences and celebrating acceptance. The long tradition of disability pride celebrations around the world stems from an ultimate need to fight for acceptance.
She said the first step to acceptance is spreading information about the disabled community.
"We're here. We made it accessible. We made it accommodating. We're working through our emotions. We are letting people know that we are human," she said.
But she said education is not enough alone, and marginalized groups continue to fight for acceptance. While the Disability Pride team says its work is far from over, Wiley offers some advice for moving in the right direction.
"We need to be a little bit more gentle with each other," Wiley said, "a little bit more accepting of each other."
This message was kept in mind by community members who attended the festival. As the festivities were met with excitement and passion, the Disability Pride team remarked on the powerful nature of the event. They said the Disability Pride Fest allows people to learn about the disabled community.
"We are multitalented, multifaceted, we are complicated human beings," Wiley said. "So, for me, this is everything."