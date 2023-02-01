'We are some of the greatest people who've ever existed on this planet': Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus kicks-off Black History Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin kicked off the first week of Black History Month inside the Capitol Rotunda, as a time to celebrate the accomplishments of Black people across the world.
Speakers at Wednesday's event shared how in 1926, Carter G. Woodson started the tradition of Black History Week. But members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus are celebrating what is now Black History Month.
"We had no idea that 17 years later, we will see legislators from across the nation seeking to restrict, restrict or remove Black history, even from our schools and our education system," Senator Lena Taylor said.
Taylor said instead, they will educate, celebrate and build that history.
To kick-off the first week of the month-long celebration, they are focusing on the growth and success of Black owned businesses and nonprofits. Through the week, different events will be held to do just that.
This includes a documentary screening and small minority business conversations with the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.
"We are some of the greatest people who've ever existed on this planet. We invented science. We invented Kingdom civilizations. We have our brothers and sisters all over the planet, not only here in the United States, but in the diaspora as it is known. We were never slaves," Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde said.
Rep. Omokunde said they have the greatest story of resilience on this planet, and that they will continue to not only highlight their greatness but also the challenges they still face.