'We are very proud to be Polish': Polish Heritage Club hosts Spring Festival

MONONA (WKOW) — The Polish Heritage Club invited the community to their Spring Festival in Monona Sunday to celebrate their rich culture.
The free event included a traditional Polish lunch and traditional Polish desserts. There was also music by a local polka band.
“We had humble beginnings starting as a bake sale where we baked everything ourselves, but it grew,” Irena Fraczek, President of the Polish Heritage Club said. “Now, it's become a really, really big event.”
Fraczek said Polish people have made many contributions to the world, including inventing the first film camera and introducing the theory of a heliocentric system.
“We are very proud to be Polish,” Fraczek said.
Most recently, she said they have also stepped up to help Ukraine.
“Many people don't know that about 10 million Ukrainians crossed the Polish border, and Polls gave them an incredible welcome–not just government, nonprofit organizations, but even regular people invited Ukrainian refugees into safe homes,” Fraczek said.
The Polish Heritage Club has been around since 1979. Fraczek said they welcome anyone who would like to learn more about Polish culture to join. You can learn more about them and their events on their Facebook page.