'We called her Thunder Cat': Family remembers victim of deadly Monona fire

MONONA (WKOW) -- Family is remembering the woman who died in an apartment fire in Monona.

Investigators officially identified her as 64-year-old Annette Dorenzo. She was found dead after a fire broke out in the Monona Hills Apartments building early Saturday morning.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how she died.

Dorenzo's sister, Benetta Jones, said her she had a heart as big as her personality and a personality far from small.

"She was always the life of the party," Jones said. "We called her Thunder Cat!"

Jones said Dorenzo didn't miss a beat, "She's on point. She's the one who is going to help you no matter what."

Jones said if the party was at five o'clock, Dorenzo would be there at three and a good time was sure to follow.

"Annette was always at every function; she made it her mission to support whatever you did," she said. "She was that ace in your corner."

Dorenzo is a mother of seven and the oldest sister in her family.

Jones said she was always going out of the way to help others. She remembered her sister bringing people inside their home to give them food.

"Then I hear my shower water running and she is giving them a bath, finding clothes, and everything else," she said.

Jones said she arrived on scene to help find Dorenzo the day of the fire. After talking with other residents and trying to call Dorenzo, she had a feeling something was wrong.

"I go over to the fire chief and I say, 'hey my sister still isn't accounted for,'" she told 27 News.

She remembers learning her big sister didn’t make it out, "Out of 70 people, why is my sister the only one who couldn't get out?"

Jones now holds on to memories of Dorenzo and said life won't ever be the same.

"I want everyone to know that she had the biggest heart in the world," she said. "She was the sweetest person, and she could be something else too... but she was the sweetest person you'd ever meet."